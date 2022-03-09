LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge issued a press release Wednesday warning Arkansans of a prevalent scam taking place across the state.

“Phishing” is the term Rutledge uses, referring to when scam artists email consumers that appear to contain pitches for products or services when in actuality, these emails are specifically set up to gain information.

Oftentimes, the message will alert the individual to a potential problem with their account and request the consumer provide private information such as an account number, date of birth or Social Security number in order to fix the issue.

These emails contain illegal software that can harm your computer or track your activities on the internet without the consumers’ knowledge.

“I urge all Arkansans to be cautious if you receive an email asking for your information, it could be scam artists trying to phish for your information,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Even with online protection software, scammers and con artists will continue to try to take your information; don’t fall prey to the trap.”

Rutledge gives these reminders on how to safely navigate the internet:

No legitimate company will ever send you an unsolicited email asking for your personal information.

If you get an email or pop-up message that asks for personal or financial information, do not reply.

Contact the business identified in the original email directly. Using the customer service number provided to you on a reliable statement to verify that the issue in the original email is legitimate.

Do not give sensitive information in response to an unsolicited request.

Immediately delete all suspicious emails, and never open email attachments or click on links from unknown sources.

Use anti-virus and anti-spyware software, as well as a firewall, and update them regularly.

For more information and tips to avoid scams and other consumer-related issues, contact the Attorney General’s office by calling (800) 482-8982, emailing consumer@arkansasag.gov, or visiting ArkansasAG.gov.