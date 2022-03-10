FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The River Valley Regional Food Bank announced it provided more than 1,200 pounds of dog food on Wednesday to its newest partner agency, the Artemis Project.

According to a press release, the food bank provided 1,221 pounds through its partnership with Feeding America and the Caplan-Bensley Foundation’s Jazzy’s Place Dog Food Initiative.

The new partner agency, Artemis Project is a nonprofit that provides shelter, rescue and adoption services to more than 200 dogs, according to agency volunteer Dana Falleur. She made note the agency is “grateful to receive the food to help feed the animals.”

River Valley Regional Food Bank Director Tracy Engel said not only is it the goal of the food bank to feed

the community’s hungry families, but to make sure that our furry friends have shelter and food, as well.

“The food bank is proud to work with and support the Artemis Project and its mission, and thanks

Feeding America and the Caplan-Bensley Foundation’s Jazzy’s Place Dog Food Initiative for the

opportunity to feed hungry animals in need.”