ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An overnight road closure is scheduled on S. 52nd Street in Rogers tonight, August 11 from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. on August 12.

According to a press release from the city, this temporary closure is required to install a water main in connection with the Oak Street Overpass Project. There will be a detour from Horsebarn Road to Metro Parkway.