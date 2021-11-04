S. College Ave. roadwork to begin in Fayetteville on Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A stretch of S. College Ave. will be closed to through traffic starting on Friday, November 5, so the City of Fayetteville Transportation Division can perform road upgrades, according to a press release from the city.

From 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., crews will be asphalt milling and asphalt paving S. College between Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and 15th St.

During these times, residents are asked to not park on the street, as this may interfere with the construction work.

The project is anticipated to be completed by Friday, Nov. 12. However, inclement weather could delay or extend the estimated time of work.

To sign up for road closures and other city notifications, please go to https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/list.aspx.

