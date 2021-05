FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville says it will close S. Hill Avenue due to construction for the next three days.

The city says it will be installing sewer taps on S. Hill Avenue between W. Stone Street and W Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Both lanes will be closed to traffic from Tuesday, May 11 to Thursday May 13 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

For more information, call the Fayetteville Water & Sewer Department at (479) 575-8386.