‘Saddle Up’ Trail at Kessler Mountain closed to repair slope failures

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Saddle Up Trail at Kessler Mountain Regional Park is closed due to work on slope failure areas above the baseball fields, according to a release from the City of Fayetteville.

Visitors are asked to use alternative trailheads to access Kessler Mountain’s more than 17 miles of natural surface trails.

Crossland Heavy Contractors are working to repair failed slope areas and strengthen other areas west of the ballfields to prevent future erosion, according to the release.

Construction crews will install rocks to help hold the slope in place. The soil removed in the process will be deposited west of the new ballfield complex to support the future development of a trailhead for the Kessler Mountain trail system, as outlined in the park’s master plan.

The city reports that the work is being done concurrently with ongoing construction of four new baseball fields and related infrastructure.

Construction of the new ballfields at Kessler Mountain is funded through a Parks Improvement Bond approved by Fayetteville residents in 2019. The new field complex and slope work are expected to be complete by mid-summer 2022.

Additional information about planned improvements at Kessler Mountain Regional Park can be found at fayetteville-ar.gov/kesslerpark.