Safe driving tips during New Year’s Eve, winter weather

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – With the combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and the possibility of icy roads, Washington County Emergency Management suggests that the best way to be safe on the roads this New Years is to stay off them.

“I just hope people will make good choices around the New Year’s holiday related to COVID-19 certainly or should or shouldn’t be driving. We want them to always err on the side of safety,” said John Luther with Emergency Management.

Law enforcement is stepping up patrols on the roads on the lookout for impaired drivers.

As part of the national “drive sober or get pulled over” initiative police have a zero-tolerance policy for drunk driving.

If you see an impaired driver, report them and don’t let anyone who has been drinking behind the wheel.

