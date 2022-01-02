Safe driving: Tips on how to avoid accidents when driving in snow

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Snow made its way to Northwest Arkansas in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 2 and if you are forced to get out and drive in the snowy conditions, take extra precaution as it could save the life of yourself, and others.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation asks drivers to to use the following tips while driving during snow:

Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.

Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.

Be aware of “black ice,” which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.

Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.

Current road conditions in the NWA area are snowy but clear or mostly clear, according to idrivearkansas.com. A winter map is in use and can be viewed here to check road conditions.