Safe Ride Program resumes for University of Arkansas students

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The University of Arkansas Safe Ride program has started its third year of service for students.

The service offers students a safe means of late-night transportation from any uncomfortable or inconvenient situation, on-campus or in Fayetteville.

This year the service will be operating three new vans recently purchased with funds provided by the Associated Student Government, which funds the program through student activity fees and local donors.

“Safe Ride is a valuable resource, but it’s not meant to be considered as a primary transportation service,” said Adam Waddell, associate director of Razorback Transit. “When an unexpected situation develops at night and other plans and options fall through, Safe Ride is available for students to get them home safely.”

Safe Ride was started by the Associated Student Government and Razorback Parking and Transit in 2017, with ASG providing the funding while Razorback Transit provides the service.

Last year the Safe Ride program provided rides for 7,431 passengers, more than double the number from the previous year.

In total the service provided nearly 5,500 rides, covering more than 11,800 miles during the fall and spring semesters.

