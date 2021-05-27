Safe Roads Summit aims to make cycling safer in Arkansas

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Leaders from around the country are meeting in Bentonville to make cycling a safer sport in Arkansas.

Today was the first ever Safe Roads Summit, an event focused on bike safety policies.

National Director of Bike Law Rachael Maney calls Northwest Arkansas a trailblazer for its current bike paths.

She says it could set a precedent for the way people bike across the country.

“I think if you can use that as a template for best practices and how you develop your roadways then you guys are going to be trendsetting for our country as far as bike culture is concerned,” Maney said.

Today’s event was one of the the largest policy focused biking events in Arkansas this year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers