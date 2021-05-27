Safe Roads Summit aims to make cycling safer in Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Leaders from around the country are meeting in Bentonville to make cycling a safer sport in Arkansas.

Today was the first ever Safe Roads Summit, an event focused on bike safety policies.

National Director of Bike Law Rachael Maney calls Northwest Arkansas a trailblazer for its current bike paths.

She says it could set a precedent for the way people bike across the country.

“I think if you can use that as a template for best practices and how you develop your roadways then you guys are going to be trendsetting for our country as far as bike culture is concerned,” Maney said.

Today’s event was one of the the largest policy focused biking events in Arkansas this year.