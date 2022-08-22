FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The fall semester at the University of Arkansas is in full swing. With more than 6,000 freshmen, campus police are reminding students to follow some suggested safety guidelines.

Cpl. Allen Porter of the University of Arkansas Police Department touched on his top safety suggestions for students of all ages.

“Make sure to travel in pairs and groups,” Porter said. “Also, always pay attention to your surroundings.”

This was atop Corporal Porter’s list as the most important safety measure to keep in mind.

Staying aware of crosswalks and lane hazards were some other safety suggestions campus police mentioned.

“A lot of energy has been put into making this less of an automobile-type campus,” Porter said. “More of a pedestrian-friendly campus.”

Campus police wish all students a safe and successful semester.