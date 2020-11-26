Safety guidelines in place in Bud Walton Arena

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – There will be several new guidelines in place because of the current health crisis, and only about a fifth of the amount of people will be allowed in Bud Walton Arena for games.

Senior Associate Athletic Director, Kevin Trainor, said you will notice in the stadium, masks must be worn at all times.

Even before you go through security, you will have to have your temperature taken.

While Bud Walton holds over 19,000 fans, this season only 4,000 will be allowed in for social distancing purposes.


“We’re excited we have a beautiful arena because it gives us a chance to have more fans than some around the country just because we’re able to spread them out,” Trainor said.

It’s not just fans- players on the bench will also be spread out to be six feet apart when they’re not playing.

Trainor said Razorback fans have certainly not shied away from the stadium this year, even in the middle of the pandemic. He expects the stadium to be at full capacity of 4,000 people every game this season.

