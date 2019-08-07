Safety is top priority at Tontitown Grape Festival

TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA) — The 121st Tontitown Grape Festival is in full swing, and officers want to make sure your family stays safe.

The Tontitown Police Department is ramping up its effort to make sure every inch of the event is covered.

During it’s busier nights, 20 officers will be patrolling the festival.

Corey Jenison, interim police chief, says every year children get lost from their parents, but there are ways to prevent that from happening.

“Officers are going to be partnered up. They’re going to be working zones throughout the festival, through the hours,” Jenison said. “We would ask they go over — pick a ride, pick a location at the fair, that if they are separated from their child, that child can know and remember and find easily.”

Jenison says situational awareness is key.

“We wear bright fluorescent shirts, so we’re going to be easy to be found and seen. Often times kids are going to be scared to come to us. If those parents can work out something with their kids that would help them — if they are separated or lost, where their kid knows where to go to meet their parents, that would help us out,” he said.

Parents looking after their children say it’s a team effort that keeps them busy.

“We do the ferris wheel every year and get a photo,” Max Shaw said. “We’re big fans of hand holding…so we just keep him close.”

Elm Springs and Prairie Grove Police Departments are also out in Tontitown this week for additional manpower.

Jennison encourages anyone who sees something to say something, so they can handle it promptly.

The festival runs all week until Saturday night.

Schedule of Events

Tuesday, August 6th

5-11pm    Carnival Armbands

7-9pm      Grape Stomp

7pm           Free Live Entertainment:Phil McGarrah & Runnin’ on Empty

9pm           Free Live Entertainment: BELLAMY BROTHERS

Wednesday, August 7th

5-11pm    Carnival Armbands

7-9pm      Grape Stomp

7pm           Free Live Entertainment: NightTrain

9pm           Free Live Entertainment: WADE HAYES

Thursday, August 8th

3-7pm          Museum Open

3-9pm          Church Gift Shop Open

3-9pm          Church Tours

3-10pm        Arts & Crafts Fair

4:30-8:30pm   Italian Spaghetti Dinners Served

5-11pm        Carnival Armbands

7pm         Free Live Entertainment: The Reeves Brothers

9pm         Free Live Entertainment: HEATH SANDERS

Friday, August 9th

1-7pm         Museum Open

3-9pm         Church Gift Shop Open

3-9pm         Church Tours

3-10pm       Arts & Crafts Fair

4:30-8:30pm   Italian Spaghetti Dinners Served

5-11pm        Carnival Armbands

7pm          Free Live Entertainment: Dial Up

9pm         Coronation of 121st Queen Concordia

9:30pm   Free Live Entertainment:WESLEY MICHAEL HAYES

Saturday, August 10th

7a              Run for the Grapes 5K Walk / Run

8a              Run for the Grapes Kids Run

10a-7p     Museum Open

10a-10p   Arts & Crafts Fair

12p            Local Musicians take the stage

12-9p        Church Gift Shop Open

12-9p        Church Open

12-11p      Carnival Armbands

4:30-8:30p    Italian Spaghetti Dinners Served

7p       Free Live Entertainment: Kolt Barber

9p       Free Live Entertainment: THE SWON BROTHERS

11p    Grand Prize Giveaway by 2019 Queen Concordia

