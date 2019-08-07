Safety is top priority at Tontitown Grape Festival

TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA) — The 121st Tontitown Grape Festival is in full swing, and officers want to make sure your family stays safe.

The Tontitown Police Department is ramping up its effort to make sure every inch of the event is covered.

During it’s busier nights, 20 officers will be patrolling the festival.

Corey Jenison, interim police chief, says every year children get lost from their parents, but there are ways to prevent that from happening.

“Officers are going to be partnered up. They’re going to be working zones throughout the festival, through the hours,” Jenison said. “We would ask they go over — pick a ride, pick a location at the fair, that if they are separated from their child, that child can know and remember and find easily.”

Jenison says situational awareness is key.

“We wear bright fluorescent shirts, so we’re going to be easy to be found and seen. Often times kids are going to be scared to come to us. If those parents can work out something with their kids that would help them — if they are separated or lost, where their kid knows where to go to meet their parents, that would help us out,” he said.

Parents looking after their children say it’s a team effort that keeps them busy.

“We do the ferris wheel every year and get a photo,” Max Shaw said. “We’re big fans of hand holding…so we just keep him close.”

Elm Springs and Prairie Grove Police Departments are also out in Tontitown this week for additional manpower.

Jennison encourages anyone who sees something to say something, so they can handle it promptly.

The festival runs all week until Saturday night.

Schedule of Events

Tuesday, August 6th

5-11pm Carnival Armbands

7-9pm Grape Stomp

7pm Free Live Entertainment:Phil McGarrah & Runnin’ on Empty

9pm Free Live Entertainment: BELLAMY BROTHERS

Wednesday, August 7th

5-11pm Carnival Armbands

7-9pm Grape Stomp

7pm Free Live Entertainment: NightTrain

9pm Free Live Entertainment: WADE HAYES

Thursday, August 8th

3-7pm Museum Open

3-9pm Church Gift Shop Open

3-9pm Church Tours

3-10pm Arts & Crafts Fair

4:30-8:30pm Italian Spaghetti Dinners Served

5-11pm Carnival Armbands

7pm Free Live Entertainment: The Reeves Brothers

9pm Free Live Entertainment: HEATH SANDERS

Friday, August 9th

1-7pm Museum Open

3-9pm Church Gift Shop Open

3-9pm Church Tours

3-10pm Arts & Crafts Fair

4:30-8:30pm Italian Spaghetti Dinners Served

5-11pm Carnival Armbands

7pm Free Live Entertainment: Dial Up

9pm Coronation of 121st Queen Concordia

9:30pm Free Live Entertainment:WESLEY MICHAEL HAYES

Saturday, August 10th

7a Run for the Grapes 5K Walk / Run

8a Run for the Grapes Kids Run

10a-7p Museum Open

10a-10p Arts & Crafts Fair

12p Local Musicians take the stage

12-9p Church Gift Shop Open

12-9p Church Open

12-11p Carnival Armbands

4:30-8:30p Italian Spaghetti Dinners Served

7p Free Live Entertainment: Kolt Barber

9p Free Live Entertainment: THE SWON BROTHERS

11p Grand Prize Giveaway by 2019 Queen Concordia