Safety tips for Halloween night

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Trick-or-treaters are heading out Sunday night to celebrate Halloween and the American Red Cross has offered tips to keep everyone safe this weekend.

“Halloween is one of the most popular holidays in the U.S. and with most communities returning to normal

activities this school year, people should expect a higher volume of visitors in search of tricks and treats,” said,” Julie Brown, executive director of the Northwest Arkansas Chapter.

Red Cross’ top safety tips for Halloween:

Attend outdoor events to decrease the risk of COVID-19 Bring hand sanitizer with you to trick or treat Wear reflective clothing so that trick-or-treaters can be seen at night Plan the trick-or-treat route in advance, stay in well-lit areas Walk on the sidewalks and look both ways before crossing the street

John Brimley with the Red Cross said drivers also need to be on the look out for trick-or-treaters.

“Make sure we’re cautious and keep eyes on the road an no distracted driving, texting and driving and just make sure we were doing those things that are necessary to make sure the community is safe,” Brimley said.