Saint James Baptist Church and Fayetteville Police Department donate 1,000 backpacks to students

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The community came together today, August 8, to help local kids get ready for the school year.

Saint James Baptist Church worked with the Fayetteville Police Department to give out 1,000 backpacks.

The free backpacks were filled with school supplies in addition to masks and hand sanitizer.

Monique Jones, Director of Evangelism and Outreach for Saint James Baptist Church hoped the community could see the police officers are also members of the community, just like the students.

“I asked them to come in plain clothes and put on their regular shirts to just come out and be themselves so they’ll see they’re just people too as part of the community,” Jones said.

“We hope that when the kids come out to get their backpacks and they see police officers, whether they’re in plain clothes or a soft uniform, we hope it’s a positive interaction because we know all kids don’t always have a positive interaction with the police department,” said Chief Mike Reynolds.

Saint James Church will be giving out backpacks again during its Food Pantry on Tuesday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.