LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The residents of Salem will soon be exclusive to streaming.

The long-running soap opera “Days of Our Lives” is leaving the NBC broadcast schedule, with the series moving exclusively to the Peacock streaming service starting September 12.

Subscribers to the Comcast-owned streamer can also catch up with earlier episodes, as well as the spinoff series, “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.”

In place of the show, NBC stations will have a new midday news program, NBC News Daily. The hourlong newscast will feature updated stories from reporters like Kate Snow, Aaron Gilchrist, Vicky Nguyen and Morgan Radford.

The move will end the “Days of Our Lives” streak as NBC’s longest-running series. The show aired its 14,000th episode in 2020.