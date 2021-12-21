Sales and use tax ordinance repealed in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Fort Smith Board of Directors voted in a special session, December 21, 2021, to repeal an ordinance that called for a special election for a sales and use tax.

The tax would have been a quarter of a percent tax to help fund fire department and parks and recreation projects.

The body decided to repeal the ordinance calling for a February special election and will instead host further discussion on the topic early in 2022.

“I want to have ward meetings throughout the city Tuesday nights or make it the same night for every ward. you know, every Thursday we’re gonna go to ward 1, next Thursday ward 2, next Thursday ward 3, whatever day works. We’re all there, let’s explain what it is and get public input on what we have,” a member of the Fort Smith Board of Directors said.

During this session, the board also approved a resolution to contract first western insurance for insurance and risk management services for the city for 2022.