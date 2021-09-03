Sallisaw cancels silver alert for woman with dementia

SALLISAW, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Sallisaw police have canceled the silver alert for Covington as she has been found.

SALLISAW, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sallisaw has issued a silver alert for a woman with dementia and in imminent danger.

Sallisaw police are looking for Reda Covington, 68. She was last seen at 2:05 p.m. at Scott’s Furniture wearing a light grey shirt, blue jeans, grey shoes with white soles.

Police say Covington is under proven medical or physical disability and is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

Covington has dementia, sundowners, and Parkinsons.

Covington will have a black, grey and white shihtzu dog with an orange retractable leash. She also has a mark around her eye from a recent injury.

Contact the Sallisaw Police Department at (918) 775-4177 with any information of Covington’s whereabouts.