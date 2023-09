SALLISAW, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Sallisaw man is dead after he was hit by a train on Sunday morning, according to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Jason Shockey, 29, was standing on the train tracks a half-mile east of the North Shurley Street railroad crossing at 8:23 a.m.

Shockey was struck by a train pulling 101 railcars and traveling eastbound, according to the report.

Shockey was pronounced dead at the scene by Pafford EMS. The driver of the train was not injured.