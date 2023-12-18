SALLISAW, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Sallisaw man has been sentenced on enticement and sexual abuse of a minor charges, according to a news release from the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

Austin Jae Brown, 24, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Brown will be placed on a 15-year supervised release term following his release and will be required to register as a sex offender, the release said.

The release says the charges arose from investigations done by the FBI, Choctaw Nation Lighthorse Police, Cherokee Nation Marshal Service and Adair County Sheriff’s Office.

Brown pleaded guilty to two counts of enticement and one count of sexual abuse of a minor. The release says Brown used the internet to convince two minors to provide child sexual abuse materials to him and engaged in sexual acts with one of the minors.

The release says that Brown will remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals pending transportation to a United States Bureau of Prisons facility to serve his sentence.