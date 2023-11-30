SALLISAW, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced on November 30 that Jerry Dewayne Rogers, 61, of Sallisaw was sentenced to 30 years in prison for aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country and 15 years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Oklahoma, the sentences run concurrently.

The release says the charges arose from investigations by the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.

The release says on April 20, 2022, after a three-day trial, a federal jury returned guilty verdicts on one count of aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country, three counts of abusive sexual contact in Indian Country and one count of sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country.

According to the release, during the trial, the U.S. presented evidence that over five years, Rogers sexually abused a child under the age of 12 at the time of the crimes.

The release says the crimes occurred in Sequoyah County within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation Reservation in the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

According to the release, Rogers will remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals pending transportation to a designated prison to serve a nonparoleable sentence.