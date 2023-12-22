SALLISAW, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Sallisaw man was sentenced on an involuntary manslaughter charge on Friday, according to a news release from the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

Troy Stevenson, 23, was sentenced to four years in prison.

The release says that Stevenson used excessive force and shot and killed his estranged father after being assaulted by him.

The crimes took place in Sequoyah County within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation Reservation, according to the release.

The release says that Stevenson will remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals pending transportation to a United States Bureau of Prisons facility to serve his sentence.