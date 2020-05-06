Salons, barber shops to open Wednesday

Owner Aimee Porter said she's excited to reopen, but overwhelmed with the demand for her services.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Wednesday salons and barber shops will be opening for business, with some restrictions.

No more than 10 people can be inside at a time, cleanings need to be done between each appointment, and clients must be six feet apart from each other.

Glamorous Salon in Fayetteville understands these restrictions, with masks and thermometers ready.

Owner Aimee Porter said she’s excited to reopen, but overwhelmed with the demand for her services.

“It took me 18 hours to get everyone at least reached out to and I’ve still got 22 messages on my phone right now that I’m having to still get back to people about,” she said.

Porter said she’s extended her work week from four to five days, and added more daily hours to ensure everyone is seen.