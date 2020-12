FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Salvation Army Angel Tree program in Northwest Arkansas distributed about 2,180 gifts today.

The Angel Tree program allows donors to give gifts and meet the needs of children in the area that may not be met otherwise.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to give back to the community. Especially in a year like this year. Where there are so many people in need,” said Ashley Robinett, Salvation Army area commander.

