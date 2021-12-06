Salvation Army Angel Tree still needs 1,100 angels

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Salvation Army Angel Tree is missing more than half of its angels.

The nonprofit’s angel tree gives people and businesses a chance to put gifts under the Christmas trees of kids in need.

Of 2,000 angels, so far only 900 have been returned.

Salvation Army’s Ashley Robinett says if anyone adopted an angel, please bring it back.

“There’s a lot of families that are struggling to make ends meet right now and this is the only guarantee that they have that their child will receive a gift under the tree,” Robinett said. “Every kid wants a little bit of the joy of Christmas and what it’s like to unwrap a present and they won’t have that if these aren’t returned.”

Angels need to be returned by this Wednesday.

For people who didn’t get an angel but still want to help, they can register to shop online here.