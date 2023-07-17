ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas weather is not showing any cooling down anytime soon, putting unhoused residents across the region at risk. Cooling centers open when the National Weather Service issues a heat advisory.

Symptoms of heatstroke

Heat stroke happens when the body’s temperature rises rapidly. This fast change causes sweating to fail so the body cannot cool down, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Heatstroke is fatal if treatment is delayed. Look out for any of the symptoms below:

Confusion

Loss of consciousness

Hot, dry skin or profuse sweating

Seizures

Very high body temperature

Salvation Army Locations and Hours

Fort Smith

301 N. 6th St.

Open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rogers:

314 N. 13th St.

Open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bentonville

3305 SW. I St.

Open every day from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

7Hills Day Center

Fayetteville