FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Salvation Army’s housing-focused Shelter and Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Program in Fayetteville will begin an expansion and a remodel.

According to a press release, the remodel will separate the addiction recovery program from the shelter and nearly double the shelter capacity, expanding from 26 to 48 total beds and increasing recovery program capacity. The renovations will increase the women’s dorm from eight to 18 beds, the men’s dorm from 12 to 18 beds, and the recovery program from 20 to 26 beds.

Additionally, existing family dorms will be converted into two efficient apartments with 10 to 12 beds for families, including private bathrooms and a shared kitchen. The recovery program will be relocated to a separate building, including a lounge area, shared kitchen, and restrooms so that clients can focus solely on their recovery.

The shelter expansion and remodel will also include a brand-new computer lab. This will be available to assist guests in finding work, taking classes, or reconnecting with family or friends. An expanded dining area will also be added to serve additional guests in the evening.

This will help maximize the number of people we serve in Fayetteville. By nearly doubling our capacity and adding essential resources that our guests normally don’t have access to, we can continue serving the most vulnerable and meet human needs without discrimination. This entire project will allow our shelter guests to feel more comfortable and provide an overall higher quality of living. We are grateful for our donors and everyone involved in making these much-needed renovations possible. Captain Joshua Robinett, Northwest Arkansas Salvation Army Area Commander

For more information on how you can serve the most vulnerable with The Salvation Army in Northwest Arkansas, click here or contact Joey Jackson at (479) 521-2151.