Salvation Army gears up for annual Coats for Kids drive

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Salvation Army is teaming up with Mr. Rob’s Cleaners again this year to bring warmth to the season by coordinating the annual “Coats for Kids” drive.

You can drop off used or new coats, gloves, hats, and scarves at Mr. Rob’s Cleaners.

“The people that we work with, our team, they’re very compassionate for the people that they serve. It really makes a difference to be able to help someone with a coat, as simple as a coat,” Salvation Army Captain Staci Gainey said.

The event ends November 20.

Click here for a full list of drop-off locations.