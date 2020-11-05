Salvation Army gears up for annual Coats for Kids drive

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Salvation Army is teaming up with Mr. Rob’s Cleaners again this year to bring warmth to the season by coordinating the annual “Coats for Kids” drive.

You can drop off used or new coats, gloves, hats, and scarves at Mr. Rob’s Cleaners.

“The people that we work with, our team, they’re very compassionate for the people that they serve. It really makes a difference to be able to help someone with a coat, as simple as a coat,” Salvation Army Captain Staci Gainey said.

The event ends November 20.

Click here for a full list of drop-off locations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers