Salvation Army hands out food to those affected by storms in River Valley

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Salvation Army was out today giving meals to those affected by the storms.

People can pick up meals at the Grand Avenue Baptist Church in Fort Smith, the Mulberry Food Pantry on Church Avenue and the Alma Community Center.

Capt. Jonathan gainey with The Salvation Army said, “We just want people to know that somebody cares and notices, and The Salvation Army definitely cares, and we obviously notice, and we are going to be here to support as best we can.”

These locations are opened from noon to 1 p.m. and 5-6 p.m. each day until services are no longer needed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers