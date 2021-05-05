Salvation Army hands out food to those affected by storms in River Valley

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Salvation Army was out today giving meals to those affected by the storms.

People can pick up meals at the Grand Avenue Baptist Church in Fort Smith, the Mulberry Food Pantry on Church Avenue and the Alma Community Center.

Capt. Jonathan gainey with The Salvation Army said, “We just want people to know that somebody cares and notices, and The Salvation Army definitely cares, and we obviously notice, and we are going to be here to support as best we can.”

These locations are opened from noon to 1 p.m. and 5-6 p.m. each day until services are no longer needed.