Salvation Army helping families affected by floods

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Families dealing with flood damage are getting some help from the Salvation Army tonight.

A canteen crew served dinner to about 50 families this evening.

It parked near a Rogers neighborhood while people continue to try and clean up all the damage.

Misty Mezahernandez, who was affected by the floods said, “We’ve came together pretty good as a community but it’s still, the damage and stuff, some of us are like we don’t have the money to buy new beds. We don’t have stuff to buy new clothes and stuff.”

The Salvation Army is taking donations to help provide more assistance to flood victims. Donations can be made here.