Salvation Army hosting vaccine drives at 2 shelter locations in Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Salvation Army is hosting COVID-19 vaccine drives at two of its shelters in Northwest Arkansas.

Community Clinic will be administering the first dose at the Fayetteville shelter (219 W. 15th Street) on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 9 a.m.

The second dose will be available at the shelter on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, also at 9 a.m.

Doses will also be administered at the Bentonville (3305 SW. I Street) shleter on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 9 a.m. (1st dose).

The second dose in Bentonville will be offered on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 9 a.m.