Salvation Army invites public to cool off during heat wave

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Temperatures are rising across Northwest Arkansas, and the Salvation Army is helping people escape the heat.

When the heat index reaches 95 degrees, the Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas opens its doors as a cooling center.

The center is located on W. 15th Street in Fayetteville and is open weekdays until 5 p.m.

In addition to being a place for people to cool off, the center provides drinks and snacks.

Brandon Smith of the Salvation Army encourages people to come to the center if the heat becomes too much to handle.

“If you’re dehydrated, if you’re hot, and you feel like you need to cool off a little bit, come by and see us,” Smith said.