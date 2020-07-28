Salvation Army, local church provides relief amid pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Salvation Army and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints continues to help provide relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This morning 800 boxes of food were distributed to families in our community at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

Both organizations saw this as an opportunity to work together locally.

Joshua Robinett, the area commander of the Salvation Army of NWA, said people were grateful for the support.

“I think if someone has missed the distribution,” he said. “Have them reach to the Salvation Army if they need assistance with food.”

Robinett also wanted to thank Pack-Shack, Tyson Foods, and the Northwest Arkansas Naturals for allowing them to use its parking lot for the event.