FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas is kicking off its Red Kettle Campaign and is always looking for more people to ring the bells.

Volunteers for the Red Kettle Campaign are coming together to give back for different reasons. One of those volunteers who spends two hours of her day encourages people to donate at local stores is Bonnie Rodgers.

“The economy is not good right now. So there’s more people needing the help of the Salvation Army,” said Rodgers.

Another bell ringer, Sherri Mason, said she is helping raise funds because she said the Salvation Army has brought ‘blessings’ to her and her kids’ lives when they were in need.

Captain Johnathan Flowers with the Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas said the campaign is their annual fundraiser, and it brings awareness to the non profit’s mission.

“We want people to know that we’re not just a kettle and a sign, but that we’re also providing hope, healing and wholeness to all the families and people in need,” said Captain Flowers.

The Salvation Army’s mission is to help the community have access to food and shelter. Captain Flowers said they will help where they can, even with things such as back-to-school shopping or paying utility bills for those who can’t afford them.

There’s just one hurdle getting in the way of reaching their fundraising goal. They can’t find enough Red Kettle volunteers this year.

Captain Flowers said currently they are $25,000 short of the goal and only have enough volunteers to fill half of their Red Kettle locations.

“I just wish that a few more people would try it. I think if you would try bell ringing you would see how much fun it is,” said Rodgers.

Local bell ringers say all you need to volunteer is enthusiasm, and to know that a smile goes a long way.

If you want to become a volunteer or give to the red kettle campaign, you can find the information to get started here.