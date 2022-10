FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Salvation Army NWA is in urgent need of canned and nonperishable foods, according to a social media post.

The Salvation Army helps families in need across NWA with food boxes, the post states. The pantry is running low and any donations are welcomed.

Nonperishable foods can be dropped off at 219 W. 15th St., Fayetteville, AR.