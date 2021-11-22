Salvation Army offering free Thanksgiving meals in Fayetteville, Bentonville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas will be hosting their free Thanksgiving meals on Thursday, November 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

These pre-packaged meals will be handed out by drive-through distribution.

The locations offering the free meals are:

  • Genesis Church, 205 M.L.K. Jr Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72701
  • Bentonville Salvation Army Shelter, 3305 SW I St, Bentonville, AR 72712

Anybody can drive up to either location and receive a Thanksgiving meal. The Salvation Army will also be delivering meals to first responders.

