NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Salvation Army of NWA has opened some warming centers ahead of the winter storm in Northwest Arkansas.

The three locations are:

Fayetteville Salvation Army : Located at 219 W. 15th St. Phone number is 479-521-0857

: Located at 219 W. 15th St. Phone number is 479-521-0857 Bentonville Salvation Army: Located at 3305 SW I St. Phone number is 479-271-9545

Located at 3305 SW I St. Phone number is 479-271-9545 Fayetteville Genesis Church: Located at 205 MLK Jr. Blvd. Phone number is 479-442-1827

The Salvation Army offered tips on how you can help the homeless community during this cold weather such as donating cold weather items to the shelter and calling 211 to talk to a referral specialist that can provide a Lyft to anyone who needs a ride to a shelter.