Salvation Army prepping Thanksgiving meals for pickup

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Salvation Army is prepping to feed Northwest Arkansans for Thanksgiving.

Meals will be available November 25 for anyone in need from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those looking to pick up a meal can do so in a drive-thru style at Genesis Church in Fayetteville or the Salvation Army shelter in Bentonville.

Salvation Army staff say they look forward to being able to serve the community each holiday season.

“Families can come pick up the meals and take them home and have a meal around the table,” Northwest Arkansas Area Commander Joshua Robinett said. “Our hope is that we provide some hope to families this time of year.”

Salvation Army volunteers also plan to spend tomorrow delivering meals to first responders.

The two pickup sites are: