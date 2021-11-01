Salvation Army seeking holiday volunteers in Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Salvation Army needs volunteer bell ringers from November 12 to December 24, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays in Northwest Arkansas.

The annual Red Kettle Campaign is one of the Army’s primary fundraising efforts of the year, according to a Salvation Army press release. The red kettles are set to appear outside stores on November 12, and Angel Trees will be set up in local Walmart and Sam’s Club locations.

The press release explains that every dollar collected in the red kettles supports the wide range of services and programs provided throughout the year in Northwest Arkansas, including feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless, offering emergency financial assistance and providing toys to disadvantaged children.

Those interested in volunteering can visit www.RegisterToRing.com to select a location, date and time slot. Individuals, families, groups of friends or co-workers, and church groups are all welcome to volunteer.