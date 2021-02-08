Salvation Army to open warming centers across the area

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Because of our plunging temperatures, the Salvation Army has opened its doors to provide a warm space for those in need.

The Warming Centers in Bentonville and Fayetteville are available anytime the wind-chill is 34 degrees or below.

Area commander Capt. Joshua Robinett said it is important to provide these services even during the pandemic.

The Salvation Army has plans in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“If someone does have symptoms, we’ll place them in a quarantine room and we’ll immediately work towards getting them tested,” he said. “And then, depending on the results of that test are we would then work with the Department of Health and would likely have to test the whole facility.”

If capacity is reached, the Salvation Army will provide hotel vouchers for those needing a place to stay for the night.

The Salvation Army is also accepting donations of food, blankets, and toiletries. Click here for more information about the warming center, including locations and hours.