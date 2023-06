Set of backpacks with bright school stationery on white background

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Samaritan Community Center in Rogers is hosting a backpack drive.

There are ways to help out.

First, you can drop off new school supplies at the center on West Hudson Road in Rogers. You can also purchase supplies online through the center’s Walmart registry page, or you can donate cash directly to the center here.