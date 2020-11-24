Samaritan Community Center serves free Thanksgiving meal

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Samaritan Community Center in Springdale served a free Thanksgiving meal to community members.

The group gave away meals from their cafe program along with food boxes delivered by the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

Jennifer Turner with the Samaritan Community Center said requests to volunteer were larger than the space provided.

“We know that not just next month, but the next month, and the month after that, that we’re still going to have families that are in great need and find themselves food insecure that have never been food insecure before,” Turner said.

The organization provided turkeys and “blessing bags” filled with stuffing mix, mash potatoes, and dessert among other things.