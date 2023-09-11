ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Samaritan Community Center (SCC) is opening the doors of their brand new facility and farm in Rogers, the company announced on Monday.

According to the press release, SCC will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 3 p.m. at 2910 S. 8th Street, Rogers. This ceremony marks the completion of a $16.8 million building project. Additionally, Greg Hines, the Mayor of Rogers will issue a proclamation at the ceremony.

The Rogers facility will provide ample space to offer a wide range of services and programs, while the expanded farm will provide a sustainable source of fresh produce to clients through the Samaritan Market and Café programs.

“We really kept our clients as the center focus of designing this building. The extra space allows us to add more tables in the Café, a teaching kitchen and classroom, six exam rooms in the dental clinic, a counseling center, and collaborative care offices for our community partners. We really want to be a one-stop shop for our clients,” said Debbie Rambo, Executive Director at Samaritan Community Center.

Samaritan Community Center (SCC), a local nonprofit organization in Rogers and Springdale, serves the hurting and hungry of Northwest Arkansas with wraparound services. During 2022, the SCC provided 10,775 families with groceries, served 55,034 meals, and distributed 207,490 snack packs to at-risk children through their nutritional programs.