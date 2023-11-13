FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Samaritan’s Purse is collecting shoebox gifts for Operation Christmas Child until November 20.

Samaritan’s Purse is a North Carolina faith-based organization that takes shoeboxes and gives them to children worldwide.

Kara Blankenship is the regional area coordinator for Operation Christmas Child which includes Arkansas. She says this is an easy way for people to give back this Christmas season.

“This is the time of year that a lot of people enjoy getting to do that, and teaching their children how to give. So, it’s an opportunity for them to share that with their families, but then also to come together with others in the community through local churches and community groups to be able to give together,” Blakenship said.

Donors can fill a shoe box with things like toys, personal care items and school supplies. More information including drop-off locations can be found here.