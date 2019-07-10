Same-day pick up now option at Sam’s Club

(KNWA) — Sam’s Club is joining the club — the same-day pick up club that is.

Like other retail giants, Sam’s Club now offers same-day pick up at locations nationwide. The new service began Wednesday, July 10.

Same-day pick up is offered for orders of 15 items or less via SamsClub.com and the company’s app. Orders may be picked up within four hours or less.

Some of the items included with this service are groceries, paper goods, electronics, meat, produce and alcohol, according to Sam’s Club.

Club members using the service may pick up their orders after 10 a.m. Monday through Friday, and after 9 a.m. Saturdays, according to Sam’s Club.

Those who are “plus” members have access to early pick up hours beginning at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Customers will be notified via email or text message when their orders are complete.

Many Sam’s Club locations also offer a drive-thru option. Associates deliver orders to customers’ vehicles.