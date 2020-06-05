Sam’s Club accepting cards, letters for employee social distancing

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sam’s Club is asking for sweet messages or cards for a beloved employee, Mr. Billie.

Mr. Billie has been social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic and Sam’s Club wants to lift his spirits.

Sam’s Club said he loves seeing his members and friends as they walk into the store.

Sam’s Club is asking anyone that wants to, to stop by their location starting tomorrow and write a message to him.

The store will have a poster set up by the Member Services Desk that anyone can sign or leave a message.

Sam’s Club will present this card and his years of service jacket to him on Tuesday, June 9!

Send all cards to:

Sam’s Club 4808

C/O Mr Billie 1517

Gene George Blvd

Springdale, AR 72762