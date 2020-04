File-This Feb. 23, 2018, file photo shows the company logo of Sam’s Club on the facade of a store in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sam’s Club donated $1 million to the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) to support their efforts to help small businesses, including support for the LISC Rapid Relief and Resiliency Fund.

The Fund helps provide emergency assistance to small business owners impacted by the pandemic.

