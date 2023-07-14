NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Sam’s Club has announced a special membership deal for educators in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

The offer starts July 17 and runs through August 15 and gives teachers 60% off a Club membership at just $20.

A release from Sam’s Club says that the offer can be redeemed online and inside stores for soon-to-be-members who are state-licensed or certified PreK classroom teachers, PreK-12 principals and assistant principals, PreK-12 school employees and college and university professors.

“We know that educators continue to dip into their own wallets to pay for classroom supplies, and we want to help ease the burden this year with better access to the unbelievable value that Sam’s Club provides,” Scott Ludwig, VP of Membership at Sam’s Club, said in the release.

The membership deal celebrates educators and helps them get back to school with savings in their pockets. Teachers can sign up and find more information here.