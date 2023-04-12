BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sam’s Club is marking its 40th birthday with deals, offers and limited-time items throughout the month of April, including a discounted membership for $10 or a Plus membership for $70 between April 14 and April 19.

The company, a division of Walmart, first opened its doors on April 7, 1983, in Midwest City, Okla. Since then, the company has opened nearly 600 locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, creating a multi-billion-dollar empire in the process.

Sam’s Club is committed to celebrating with its members this year, starting with offering a free sweet tea or fountain drink on April 15.

Clubs across the country will also be adding a new, limited-time item to its Cafe menu in the form of a birthday cake sundae. The new treat is available through the end of April and features layers of frozen yogurt and birthday cake with icing and sprinkles for just $1.58.

In addition, members will have over $100 in offers and deals at their disposal.

Beginning April 14 through May 1, offers will be available on various items through Scan & Go™ checkout, Curbside Pickup and Same-Day Delivery.

The stores will be launching new merchandise this month that help show off the brand with an early 80s themed twist on everything from t-shirts to hats.

“From the day we opened our doors, we’ve worked hard to build relationships and create experiences that earn our members’ loyalty,” Ciara Anfield, Chief Member and Marketing Officer, said. “That passion is reinforced today through a member-obsessed culture focused on delivering value through price, quality, convenience and assortment.”

“Forty years in and yet we’re just getting started,” Anfield added. “Our momentum is fueling our focus on keeping our members at the center of all we do. We’re excited to celebrate this milestone with them.”