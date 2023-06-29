MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Sam’s Club employee is accused of embezzling more than $60,000 in a fraudulent merchandise return scheme.

Denise Russell, 29, is charged with theft of property, $60,000-$250,000. She worked at the Sam’s Club membership desk on Winchester Road.

Denise Russell (SCSO)

Police allege that between November of last year and June this year, Russell keyed in 66 false customer returns worth $61,964. She then put the refund money on her credit card or gift cards.

The store’s loss prevention officer told police Russell was using customers’ membership numbers to enter the returns for merchandise that was no longer present in the store.

The false returns inflated Sam’s Club inventory, causing a total loss to the store of $124,000, police said.

Store management pulled Russell aside Tuesday to confront her about the thefts and conduct a termination interview. She was then taken into custody by detectives.